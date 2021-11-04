JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer license approved by city leaders Thursday evening paves the way for beer sales inside Freedom Hall Civic Center.

In a unanimous decision, the Johnson City Commission granted a beer license to Bruce Miller Enterprises (d/b/a MaxDog’s Catering One-O-One).

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl told News Channel 11 last week that if the license was approved during Thursday’s meeting, it could mean beer sales “by the beginning of basketball season or shortly thereafter.”

The ETSU men’s basketball team will open the season tomorrow by hosting Catawba in an exhibition game inside Freedom Hall.

However, Stahl said the move to sell beer in Freedom Hall was a city-led effort and there has not been any direct involvement with the university.

“I think ETSU along with other shows and events have expressed an interest in seeing alcohol sales as far as the fan experience at games,” Stahl said.

During the meeting, Bruce Miller, owner of Bruce Miller Enterprises, said his company could sell beer at ETSU’s home opener if he was able to pick up his license Friday morning.

A little more than 25% of the Freedom Hall beer sales revenue will go back to the city.