JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ashe Street Courthouse will soon have a new owner: the City of Johnson City.

The Johnson City Commission on Thursday night approved acquiring the property from Washington County.

Commissioners said the Ashe Steet Courthouse is critical to the $30 million West Walnut Street corridor project. The 1910 courthouse is stated to be renovated and the city is projected to spend $5 million on repairs.

A neighborhood organization has launched an online petition asking the City Commission to keep the projected use of the building transparent and public.