Johnson City Commission approves $428K for turf replacement at Kermit Tipton Stadium

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Commissioners has approved an order to replace the turf at Science Hill High School’s football field.

According to a May 20, 2021 agenda summary, city commissioners granted Sprinturf, LLC the contract to replace the synthetic turf at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The amount of money approved for the project was $428,035, according to the agenda summary.

A schedule included in the summary allowed three weeks for contract execution and submittal, ending on June 4. Turf production and delivery was allotted four weeks between June 7 and July 2.

Construction at the field is scheduled to take place from July 5 through July 30.

The summary states Sprinturf estimates a week will be needed to remove the turf currently on the field, while three weeks will be needed for installation of the new turf.

You can read the full agenda summary regarding the turf below: