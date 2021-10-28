Johnson City commemorates 1869 founding with legacy project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new installment at King Commons Park celebrates Johnson City’s more than 150-year history.

On Thursday, the city held a dedication ceremony for the Sesquicentennial Legacy Project to commemorate Johnson City’s founding in 1869.

The project features a history circle listing key dates and information, as well as a playground.

City leaders say there’s more room for future projects.

“I think there’s even more to come,” said Sesquicentennial Commission Member Donna Noland. “I think it is wonderful the way it combines our history and then bridged and created future generations and a space for them.”

Underneath the history circle is a time capsule buried in December of 2019 as Johnson City wrapped up its 150-year celebration.