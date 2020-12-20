Johnson City church to offer goody bags for at-home Christmas Eve service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City is offering a contact-free bag pickup for the community to “attend” Christmas Eve Candlelight service at home.

Bags containing two candles, hot cocoa, candy canes, and “an encouraging note,” will be available at the church for pickup Sunday through Wednesday, December 23, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the church’s West entrance.

The church is located at 2314 South Greenwood Drive, Johnson City, TN, near the ETSU campus.

Registration is optional, but encouraged. You can do so by clicking here.

You can watch the Christmas Eve Candlelight service from home on Thursday, December

24, at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., or 6 p.m. HERE.