Johnson City church hosts drive-thru Palm parade

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With health officials urging social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches have had to alter their worship services and other events.

One Johnson City church found a way to continue a tradition while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church held a drive-thru Palm parade on Monday.

On the Sunday before Easter, known as Palm Sunday, many churches distribute palm branches, which signify the branches scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem.

“It’s one of our long-standing traditions at Munsey to host a Palm parade during Palm Sunday and obviously we can’t do it this year with social distancing,” said Katie Jackson. “We just wanted to still celebrate, but do it at a safe distance.”

The parade was recorded on video and will be shown during Munsey’s online worship service on Palm Sunday, which is April 5.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.