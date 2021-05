JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local church is hosting Saturday fun for the whole family — for free.

University Parkway Baptist Church at 219 University Parkway announced the “Come Unity” block party invites the entire family and aims to bring the community together.

The event will include free food, door prizes and fun for the entire family.

It kicks off at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.