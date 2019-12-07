WATCH LIVE: Johnson City Christmas Parade & Budweiser Clydesdales

Watch the parade above and the Clydesdales below!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Christmas Parade will be broadcast live both on-air and online Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.

On television, viewers may tune in to watch the Johnson City Christmas Parade on News Channel 11 and on ABC Tri-Cities.

Views may also tune in at WJHL.com and Facebook, where the parade will be live-streamed.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be featured in the parade.

Merry Christmas Johnson City! pic.twitter.com/6ria7eK62p — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 7, 2019

The parade route goes from West Walnut Street all the way to East State of Franklin Road.

Parade organizers ask that drivers use caution navigating through this area.