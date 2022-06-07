JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hungry Johnson City residents who are hoping to cut back on driving can have their Chick-Fil-A specially delivered by the restaurant itself.

The Chick-Fil-A on West Market Street launched its own personal fleet of six delivery vehicles. The restaurant will use its new fleet to deliver chicken and other menu items six days a week.

Orders can be placed through the Chick-Fil-A app by selecting the West Market Street location, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

The vehicles each sport a menu-inspired name.

“They stand out at the traffic lights, they stand out going down, and I’m always one [going] ‘Oh there’s a delivery car! Which one is it?'” said Elizabeth Carmack of the West Market Street Chick-Fil-A. “Because we call them, we have ‘Pickles’ and ‘Cookies’ and ‘Mac and Cheese’ and ‘Nuggets’ and ‘Waffle Fries’ and the ‘Shake’ car.”

Pricing and delivery fees are visible in the app prior to placing an order.