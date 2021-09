JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City / Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The release from the chamber states the job fair will be held from 9-11 a.m. and again from 2-4 p.m.

The chamber has partnered with the Northeast TN American Job Center to host the event.

To register for the event, click here.