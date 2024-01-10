JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce hosted a changing of the gavel on Wednesday to name Keddrain “KD” Bowen as the Chamber’s 2024 board chair.

Bowen is an author, entrepreneur and the founder and president of Fanatics 101, which has locations in Johnson City and Asheville. He told News Channel 11 that he’s proud to serve the Johnson City, Washington County and Jonesborough areas.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to be able to serve the citizens of Washington County, Johnson City, Jonesborough area,” he said. “To be one of the first minorities to be able to get this role. Hopefully, I just kind of lead in the way that many other minorities can have this role one day.”

Bowen said one of the things he’s most looking forward to is the connections and collaboration to be made in this role.

“One of the things I’m looking to most about being in this position is just going out here engaging with others just collab-ing,” he said. “I think collab-ing happens at the top and competition happens at the bottom, so I want to collaborate with as many business owners as I possibly can.”

More information on the Johnson City Chamber can be found at Johnsoncitytnchamber.com.