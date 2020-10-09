Johnson City Chamber cancels Trick-or-Treat on Walnut Street due to COVID-19 concerns, Model Mill project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A popular Halloween event in Johnson City has been canceled, partly due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler said in an interview Friday, “We reviewed it, and out of an abundance of caution and safety measures and liability, we decided that this is an event that we could not work on this year.”

Cantler also said the ongoing Model Mill construction project takes up space in the area where the Chamber usually hosts the event.

FILE

Last year’s Trick-or-Treat on Walnut Street was the 24th annual event where businesses lined the street to hand out candy on Halloween.