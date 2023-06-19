JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members came together to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday.

In north Johnson City, the sound of a soulful saxophone ushered in members of the community to a panel discussion on Juneteenth.

The panel discussion was composed of community leaders with a focus on celebrating differences and communicating ways to improve.

Kaifa Events hosts a Juneteenth panel discussion with community leaders. (Photo: WJHL).

Johnson City Vice Mayor Aaron T. Murphy was one of the panellists and spoke about the importance of finding common goals.

“What do we agree on? We want to have a safe community, right? We don’t want lawlessness running rampant,” said Murphy. “We find more common goals and interest that we can all invest in and rally around and get it done.”

At the Langston Centre in downtown Johnson City, community members submitted their answers to questions about Black History during a trivia night put on by Community History 365.

Visitors tested their knowledge and learned new facts about Black history.

Community members enjoy Black history trivia night at the Langston Centre in celebration of Juneteenth. (Photo: WJHL)

Supervisor of the Langston Centre, Adam Dickson, said that because of the holiday, conversations can start moving towards the political and economic dimensions of slavery.

“Certainly, we can talk about millions of individuals that were considered chattel, but we can also glean from that the contribution that American slaves bring to this burgeoning republic,” Dickson said.

As people celebrated the holiday, they also celebrated the announcement of new Black history classes being offered at the Langston Centre beginning July 11.

“Black history is American history,” said Dickson. “It’s very important that we as a society know the fullness of our history and that we celebrate the strength and the character of the American narrative.”

The classes will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be on a 6-week schedule.