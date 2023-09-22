JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrated the completion of its new Water and Sewer Services Complex on Friday.

According to a release from city officials, the facility is located at 2250 Eddie Williams Road and is positioned near three water treatment facilities.

The release said this new complex allows for more office and training space, as opposed to the former location at 901 Riverview Drive. Along with office areas, the new complex features a fueling station for all city departments, a repair garage and a machine shop for maintenance.

“With this new facility, Johnson City’s provision of services continues to enrich the quality of life in our region,” said Director Tom Witherspoon. “The staff, administration, and leadership are committed to maintaining excellence, giving the citizenry an opportunity to thrive today and beyond.”

The release states that the new complex will host “149 employees out of the over 180 total employees in the Water and Sewer Services Department with room to grow.”

“We are grateful for current and past commission support that paved the way for this significant milestone,” Witherspoon said.

The project cost $15 million, according to the release, and the funding was initially included in the Water and Sanitary Sewer System Capital Delivery Plan for fiscal years 2013-2016 and 2019-2022.