Johnson City catholic church to host 3rd annual ‘Pet Parade & Pet Show’ on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fur parents everywhere are invited to St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s third annual Pet Parade & Pet Show on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

Events will launch at 10:30 a.m. with a free pet blessing; all pets must either have a leash or carrier.

After the blessing, St. Mary’s youth group and the Knights of Columbus will host the parade and show at 11 a.m., with registration beginning 15 minutes before the show.

The first pet per family is $10, with additional pets within the same family $3 each.

Contest categories include the following:

Biggest pet

Smallest pet

Heaviest pet

Best tricks

Most unusual pet

Best costume

Pet owner look-alike

Cutest pet

Refreshments will be sold at the event; this includes hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks.

Those interested in registering can do so by emailing stephanie.mann@stmarysjc.org or garlandcustomhomes@gmail.com.