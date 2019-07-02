Johnson City Cardinals hoping to win ‘Best of the Ballparks’ 3 years in a row

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Cardinals have won the MiLB Rookie-level Best of the Ballparks for the last two years, and they’re going for a third!

The voting for Ballpark Digest.com’s “Rookie-Level Best of the Ballparks” is now in the Elite Eight, and voting for this round is open until 4:00 p.m. today.

The Best of the Ballparks includes ballparks from the Appalachian and Pioneer leagues.

Ballpark Digest placed TVA Credit Union Ballpark as their number one seed so far to win, but there are still plenty of rounds of votes to go through.

In the last round TVA Credit Union Ballpark was one of the top five ballparks in terms of votes.

According to the Johnson City Chamber, if the Cardinals win this year, they will be the only team ever to win the award three years in a row.

To vote for the Cardinals and TVA Credit Union Ballpark, click here.

