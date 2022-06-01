JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City car dealership is gearing up to host one of the biggest car shows the Tri-Cities region has ever seen this weekend.

‘Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee After Dark’ will take place Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at Autonation Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM located on the Bristol Highway.

Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera (Photo courtesy Devon Steedley)

Diesel-powered Jeep Gladiator (Photo courtesy Houston Righi)

1933 Dodge hot rod (Photo courtesy David Francis)

1956 Chevrolet truck (Photo courtesy Josh Egan)

Nissan GTR (Photo Courtesy Devon Steedley)

“Hondaratti” (Photo courtesy Jayde Crum)

The event’s Facebook page says there are currently more than 3,000 people interested in attending.

The event will feature a VIP staging area for select cars, including a green Lamborghini Gallardo and a custom diesel-powered Jeep Gladiator.

There will also be food trucks such as The Whiskey Kitchen and Chuck Wagon BBQ on-site in case you get hungry while browsing the massive collection of cars, according to the event’s Facebook page.

In addition, there will also be several merchandise vendors at the event.