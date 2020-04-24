Johnson City cancels fireworks at Freedom Hall, not opening Legion Street Pool this summer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- City of Johnson City officials released new information about upcoming events this summer following Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s update on a phased reopening of the economy.

The release said that this year’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Freedom Hall is canceled and that Legion Street Pool will not be open this summer.

“Currently, gatherings of more than 10 remain prohibited. Without knowing when large group activities will be permissible and safe, the City and Pepsi Bottling Co. have decided to cancel this year’s Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Freedom Hall Civic Center.”

The release issued Friday added that “Summer camps, events, and sports programs have been canceled and pavilion rentals are suspended until further notice. Additionally, the Legion Street Pool will not open this summer.”

