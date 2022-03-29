JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In 2021, Johnson City launched a program in an effort to convince remote workers to move to Johnson City and Washington County. Now, several workers have made that leap.

Two groups of remote workers have already visited the area, and more will soon be on the way for a visit in April. Organizers say the program is continuing to evolve as more come to visit and settle in.

The Johnson City Remote Work Campaign offers up to 5 thousand dollars and other incentives to move to and work remotely in Johnson City or Washington County.

However, organizers say regardless if people apply or even join the program it’s attracting people to the area.

“They may not have found us if it weren’t for this program,” said Mitch Miller, the CEO of Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership. “Maybe it didn’t align up with their whole timeline. But you know what? At the end of the day, they still saw the value.”

Workers may be remote, but the hope is they get involved in the community and expand the economy.

Bradley Eshbach moved to Johnson City as a remote worker, but ended up getting hired by a local company and is starting his own business.

“I am now in a job that I could not have applied for,” said Eshbach. “I couldn’t go to the website; they weren’t taking applications for it. This is what came through meeting people — that started the company: having a conversation.”

As a remote worker, Eshboch helped design the program based on his experiences.

“It just creates this other opportunity for people to come to a place like Johnson City with a little bit of some lead time or a little bit of a soft landing,” said Eshbach.

Miller says he’s already seen others jump headfirst into the community.

“They came in during football season and attended the Science Hill football game and then went to the Bristol Motor Speedway race,” said Miller. “Even saw them a the Tree Street yard sale walking up and down the tree streets.”

Miller said their goal in the first year was to have 20-25 people, and they’ve already had about a dozen accept and three move to the region. He said eventually, they hope to expand the program across Northeast Tennessee.

As the program continues to grow, Miller said they are making changes based on participants’ experiences. Some changes include more free time during scheduled visits and some changes to the application process.