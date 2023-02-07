JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City business is hoping to take your event’s accommodations to the next level, for a price.

Seaton’s trailer is available for rent in a 100-mile radius around Johnson City. (Photo/Patrick Seaton)

According to a press release from The Loo, LLC, the local startup focuses on facilities for all kinds of events.

“At The Loo, we believe that every potty-goer deserves a throne fit for a king or queen, no matter where life takes them,” business founder Patrick Seaton said. “That’s why we’ve taken the humble bathroom to new heights, with features like spacious interiors, top-notch fixtures, climate control and more.”

Seaton said his services pair well with outdoor weddings where state-of-the-art facilities might not be available.

The business’s 3-stall trailer offers air conditioning and decorations well above typical event facilities. (Photo/Patrick Seaton)

Seaton takes his trailer out for events in a 100-mile radius. (Photo/Patrick Seaton)

“We’re thrilled to offer a bathroom experience that’s not only comfortable but also brings a smile to everyone’s face,” Seaton said. “Outdoor weddings have become so popular. Our mobile restroom has opened up even more venue possibilities for planners.”

According to the business’s website, each rental includes delivery and pickup as well as enough toilet paper, soap, towels and trash supplies to support the event’s crowd. Current facilities can handle 250 people, but Seaton said he’s working on offering another trailer for more capacity.

Seaton said he’s currently taking bookings for 2023 events, and has already scheduled events for this summer.

Several factors play into an event’s pricing, Seaton said, like location, duration, capacity and nearby utilities. On average, Seaton said a multi-day event would start around $1000.