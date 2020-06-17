Johnson City builds conservative budget amid COVID-induced economic fog

Johnson City will dip into its fund balance significantly this year and projects to use another $600,000 in fiscal 2021.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Johnson City commissioners gather Thursday they’ll likely pass a budget with conservative revenue projections, no raises for employees and a further dip into fund balance, Mayor Jenny Brock said Wednesday.

And when the middle of the 2021 fiscal year comes (in late 2020), all bets are off as to what kind of budget adjustments might occur. Revenue projections (primarily those for sales taxes) are very conservative, so a nice upswing out of the depths of COVID-induced slowdowns could mean greater investments and possibly even mid-year employee raises. But the opposite could occur as well, Brock warned.

“We don’t know what the fall’s going to bring,” she said. “So how we’ve planned this very conservatively, it may stand this way. It may get worse. We’re very hopeful it’s going to get better. But there’s just that unknown variable out there.”

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock

What is known is that Johnson City will finish fiscal 2020 June 30 with tax revenues almost $4 million below last year’s total of $73.99 million. That blow and more all came after the first of March, as revenues through February had been well ahead of last year’s pace.

That good first two-thirds of fiscal 2020 allowed the city some cushion as revenues tanked. City administrative leaders also started belt-tightening in late February.

But a good number of capital projects had already begun and while the frugality helped, the city will use an anticipated $3.93 million of its $27.2 million fund balance to make ends meet for 2020. The fiscal 2021 budget anticipates another $600,000 transfer from the fund balance.

For fiscal 2021, revenues are projected to be flat at $70.3 million, still 5 percent below 2019’s numbers. Even 2 percent growth for each of 2020 and 2021 would have put those projections at just shy of $77 million, so in essence the city is entering a 2021 budget with around $7 million less in expected revenues than anyone would have thought just five months ago.

The good news, Brock said, is the fund balance’s strong level. In fiscal 2019 alone, it grew by $4.2 million.

“All cities, all counties are facing the same thing and that’s the unknown,” she said. “We are very fortunate in Johnson City that we are in a good financial position, we’ve built up a nice fund balance, kind of the rainy day fund, that we’re going to have to use to finish this year and then how we address the budget for ’21.”

She said the strong fund balance allows the city to avoid a “bunker mentality” in the midst of the current uncertainty.

Johnson City has a healthy fund balance, and city commissioners are dipping into it to plug holes in the current year’s budget and balance the next one.

“We can’t totally kind of pull ourselves into a hole and then wake up in months and see what’s happened. We have to continue to invest in our community and really look at the economic recovery that we need to pull out of this to get back on track.”

As an example, the city plans to bond $4 million against its stormwater fund to move ahead with a major streetscaping project on the West Walnut Street corridor. Brock said city leaders still see that as something that will bring an economic return.

“We know when it’s completed that’s going to be a real hub of activity with an entrepreneurial section on one end, ETSU on the other and the Model Mill as the center anchor,” Brock said.

Recent job-creation announcements, one public and one not yet, also leave Brock convinced the city shouldn’t take its foot off the gas completely. Lab Connect recently announced it would move its headquarters here, where it already employs upwards of 200 people, and add an additional 100 jobs.

“We recently heard about another 100-employee expansion. If this continues we hope there will be some robust employment in our area.”

Brock said the city’s administration has managed very well, allowing for the fund balance to grow from $18.6 million at the end of 2014 to $27.2 million 11 months ago. She’s hoping for good news mid-year in what she said is the most challenging budget she’s encountered in eight years on the commission — one that leaves her disappointed with regard to employee compensation.

“That’s the most unfortunate thing, there is no raise built into this budget, but again if things begin to pick up, we see a little more robust revenues coming in, we’ve kind of prioritized some things that we want to go back and address and certainly raises would be one of those things that for me personally I would want to put first on that list.”

The commission meets at 6 p.m. Thursday with a third and final reading of the budget included on the agenda.