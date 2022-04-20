JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Brewing Company on Wednesday announced it infused a wheat ale using cherries and honey from Ukraine to launch fundraising efforts for the country under siege.

Dubbed Support Ukraine, the new brew contains a 6% alcohol-by-volume content, and for every pint sold, Johnson City Brewing will donate $2 to UNICEF as it increased its emergency operations in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

“Support Ukraine is a beer and a cause,” stated a release from the brewing company. “We hope you join us in trying to make a difference.”

“We humans got to stick together and look out for each other, and I think we can do a better job at that,” said Eric Latham, president and co-owner of Johnson City Brewing Co. “I think that as of late, we hadn’t been doing a great job at that, at recognizing that we’re all in this together. And so, we want to tell Ukraine we support you, we’re here with you, we got your back and we’ll make it through this together.”

The Support Ukraine beer itself is launching on Friday, April 29 at both of the brewing company’s locations. It will also be sold in 16-ounce cans, which are available in packs of four.

According to UNICEF, the humanitarian organization has been in Ukraine since 2014 as conflict arose in the eastern region. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder revealed that approximately one child has become a refugee every second since the war broke out.

UNICEF estimated that it will need to raise $276 million to bring relief, along with another $73 million to help refugees fleeing to countries such as Poland, Romania and Moldova.