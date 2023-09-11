JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new fire training facility in Johnson City.

The city will use $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build an 8,500-square-foot building and live fire tower at 2830 W. Walnut St. The facility will also include classrooms, a driver training area, and a burn pad.

Johnson City hasn’t had its own training facility in a decade.

The city says the facility will be open to other fire departments in the region.

“This right now is going to be a tremendous asset to us to be able to train here train our own and not have to go out of the area for that training,” Fire Chief David Bell said. “And it’s just nice to be able to on-shift come down here and actually train.”

The city hopes construction will be completed in a year.