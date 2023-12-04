JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s Books-A-Million is collecting books and toys for children in the foster system and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital this holiday season.

Books-A-Million Assistant General Manager Scott Warren told News Channel 11 that the store has hosted the book and toy drive for years with different agencies.

“Every year, we hold a book and toy drive for some organization in the community, and this year, we have chosen Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Isaiah 117 House,” Warren said. “And they’re both great organizations. Everybody knows who they are, and they do great things around here.”

According to Warren, Books-A-Million in Johnson City has collected more than $16,000 in toys and books so far this year. That figure marks the most the store has ever raised by far, Warren said.

“We have some very passionate people and great customers who have donated lots and lots of books and toys for some great kids in our community,” Warren said.

Madyson Boring is an associate at the Johnson City store. She and one other associate have each raised more than $5,000 in donations.

“I’ve had a lot of family and stuff in the hospital,” Boring said. “My little cousin has epilepsy, and she’s been in the children’s hospital. I absolutely adore the Isaiah 117 House; I think they do amazing work. I actually got to meet the ladies that run it the other day, and they were just phenomenal. I loved getting to talk to them, and it’s a great cause. We could not be doing a better donation drive for the people that are getting it.”

One customer donated almost $5,000 worth of books and toys, Warren told News Channel 11.

The books and toys for the drive must be purchased inside the store, and customers will be asked at checkout if they would like to donate.

Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 9.