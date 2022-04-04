JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City School Board tabled an increase in tuition for out-of-state students on Monday night.

According to school system officials, the out-of-state tuition is expected to increase to $11,386, which is up $1,250 from last year’s rate. The out-of-state fee has not seen an increase since the 2015-2016 school year.



School leaders say they have never had anyone pay out-of-state tuition, but the fee needs to be raised to be in compliance with state requirements.



“So when you look at out-of-state tuition, that amount of money is the money received through state taxes that return back to Johnson City Schools along with local taxes that we receive so it’s the full funding on the state report card for a student receiving an education in Johnson City Schools,” said Steve Barnett, Johnson City Schools superintendent.

For in-state and nearby counties, the school system is expecting to welcome any new tuition students to apply at Science Hill High School for the 2022-2023 school year.



However, there’s limited classroom space at the other schools, therefore Fairmont and Woodland elementary schools may only accept new tuition students who are the children of school system employees.



“It’s based on the amount of space at each school,” Barnett said. “We need to be cautious. We expect our number of students to increase over the next few years and we want to make sure that there’s space for our in-city in-zone students in our elementary schools and our two middle schools that are coming online.”



Barnett said the board wishes to keep class sizes at a comfortable level for students and teachers. The board, he said, will take a look at the tuition structure again the following school year after the transition the system is currently undergoing is complete.