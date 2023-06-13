JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Education has made its support of the city commission’s move to increase property taxes known.

At the board’s June meeting, members elected to send a letter to the Johnson City Commission in support of the body’s move to raise property taxes in the city under the next fiscal year budget. School board members wrote that they support the increase, which will provide revenues to fund a new Towne Acres Elementary project.

“We sincerely appreciate your unwavering support and commitment to our schools,” the letter reads. “Your partnership has been invaluable in ensuring our students’ success and growth. We want to acknowledge the financial support you’ve provided, allowing us to maintain high-quality programs and an excellent learning environment. We’re truly grateful for your ongoing commitment to investing in our schools.” Johnson City Board of Education to the Johnson City Commission

The school board called the need for a new Towne Acres Elementary a “project of immediate importance” and cited issues of overcrowding and outdated facilities. In the letter, school board members said Town Acres had been combatting the problems for years.

“Investing in Towne Acres Elementary means investing in our community’s future,” the letter reads.

Towne Acres is built to hold about 420 students, and school board chair Kathy Hall said in March that a new building would likely need a two-story layout with room for 700 students. It is the city’s oldest elementary school building.

Johnson City’s proposed tax rate would increase by 25 cents to $1.98 per $100 dollars of assessed home value if approved. That represents roughly $125 more per year in property taxes for a home valued at $200,000.

The commission unanimously approved the budget on its first two readings and a final vote is set for the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting June 15.

“We publicly support the property tax increase for the new Towne Acres Elementary,” the letter reads. “We appreciate your consideration and share a commitment to providing our students with the education they deserve while contributing to our community’s growth.”

The letter was signed by all seven Board of Education members.