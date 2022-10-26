JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seven candidates are on the ballot for the Johnson City School Board, and six showed up at the event hosted by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates included Kathy Hall, Robert Williams, Tom Hager, Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece and Sam Petty John.

News Channel 11 was at the event on Tuesday night. Candidates expressed what they have to contribute to the board, and 2022 marks the first year they were required to disclose which political party they are affiliated with.