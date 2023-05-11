JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, the Johnson City Board of Education approved a $98 million budget proposal for the next fiscal year. That proposal carries with it a 6% raise for teachers in Johnson City Schools.

School Board Chair Kathy Hall told News Channel 11 that the board prioritizes keeping good teachers in Johnson City.

“We’re wanting to make sure that we are retaining, recruiting and retaining the best teachers that we can,” Hall said. “We’ve always prioritized, made sure that we are in the top ten systems in the state for teacher pay, and that has served us well.”

The budget must receive final approval from the Johnson City Commission before it is set in stone. The City Commission will consider the school budget at its regular June meeting.

In addition to approving the budget, the school board also approved a beverage contract with Pepsi on Thursday.