JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools are looking for parents, teachers, students and other community members willing to sit on subcommittees.

As the Johnson City Board of Education builds their next five-year plan they are asking members of the community to take seats on subcommittees to help with the process.

Parents, teachers, students, staff and community members, we are looking for people who might be interested in sitting on subcommittees as the Johnson City Board of Education constructs their next 5-year plan. If you are interested, please visit https://t.co/3zi4wIoQPz. pic.twitter.com/Bskd0iIr0K — JohnsonCitySchools (@jcityTNschools) December 8, 2021

If you or someone you know may be interested in taking part, you can click here to find more information.