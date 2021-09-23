Johnson City Board of Commissioners interviewing candidates for new city manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City has narrowed its search for a new city manager down to five candidates from across the nation.

The Johnson City Board of Commissioners is looking to find a new city manager after current City Manager Pete Peterson announced plans to retire by the end of the year following more than 30 years in the role.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, after a thorough search conducted by Strategic Government Resources, a government relations firm hired by the Board of Commissioners to find highly qualified candidates for the role, the following five candidates have been chosen to move forward in the hiring process. Those are:

Cathy Ball, an assistant city manager of Asheville, N.C.

Sarah Hannah-Spurlock, nightime economy manager of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

David johnston, a former city manager of Covington, Ky.

Chris Lindsey, an assistant city manager of Westminster, Colo.

David Strahl, an interim village manager of Schiller Park, Ill.

The release says the final five candidates will go through individual as well as group interviews, meet with staff from the city, tour Johnson City and make presentations to the commission. A meet and greet with the candidates will be open for the public on Tuesday, Sept. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m. at the Langston Centre located at 315 Elm Street.

The city manager is appointed by the city commission and is responsible for managing day-to-day operations in line with rules set by the board.

Mayor of Johnson City Joe Wise said, “We are excited to continue the process with these five and show them all that Johnson City has to offer.”

The release also adds that the Board of Commissioners hopes to have a new manager under contract by the end of October.

More information on the candidates can be found by clicking here or visiting the official Johnson City website.