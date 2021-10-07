Johnson City Board of Commissioners approves several rezoning requests

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Commissioners tonight approved a rezoning request for a 288-unit apartment complex that will be located on West Oakland Avenue at Chase Drive.

The planned 18-acre apartment complex will be located near The Reserve apartment complex in North Johnson City.

Developers of the complex say that the complex will offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $1,000 to $1,600 a month.

One other zoning request for a neighborhood along South Austin Springs Road at Cobb Creek was approved upon first reading. The developers of this project are planning to create 77 single-family homes on 17 acres of land. The plan still needs approval on the second and third readings.

The next rezoning request was for a planned 2.000 square foot coffee shop and bakery that would be located at Commerce and Lamont St, right next to Founders Park. This plan also will need approval on the second and third readings.