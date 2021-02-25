Johnson City board approves rescinding order to vacate Haven of Mercy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review on Thursday approved rescinding an order to vacate and close the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter.

A public hearing has been set for March 11 to give occupants the chance to state their concerns about vacating the premises.

According to the board, this will allow the occupants to temporarily stay in the building and allow them to address the board.

This comes after a judge issued a stay last Friday to halt the city from closing the facility.

The Board of Dwelling Standards and Review ordered the closure in January, claiming the facility had multiple building code violations.