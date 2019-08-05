Johnson City Best Western pays $63,419 in back wages, damages, and penalties

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The operator of the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center in Johnson City has paid $63,419 in back wages, damages, and penalties.

The U.S. Department of Labor says S&S Hospitality LLC has shelled out $56,999 in back wages and damages to 15 employees for violating minimum wage and overtime regulations and $6,420 in penalties for repeated violations.

An investigation by the Department of Labor determined that S&S Hospitality manipulated payroll records to show that employees worked fewer hours than they actually did.

“The employer’s practice of manipulating payroll records to reflect workweeks of 40 hours or fewer, despite employees working beyond 40 hours, resulted in overtime violations when those overtime hours went unpaid,” the Department of Labor said in a news release Monday. “Erroneous rounding practices led to records reflecting fewer hours than were actually worked, and to further overtime violations.”

Investigators say the company also paid a husband and wife cleaning crew only for hours worked by one of them and also failed to pay a former employee for all of the hours they worked during their final week of working for the company.