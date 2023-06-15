JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It blew up last July – public concern about how Johnson City police handle sexual assault cases in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the city.

The city quickly hired a consultant to review the department’s practices, and while Eric Daigle’s full report isn’t back yet, Johnson City’s first budget since then reflects some of his findings. City Manager Cathy Ball reviewed those changes Thursday morning ahead of final budget passage later that night.

“The recommendations we’re getting from the consultant are being taken very seriously, to the point that…if you look at the dollar figure that the staff is recommending and the City Commission is considering, it’s a significant amount of money to improve that process,” Ball said.

One place new dollars are headed is to a digital forensics staffer – something that’s previously been contracted.

Johnson City City Manager Cathy Ball discusses additions to the public safety budget. (Photo: WJHL)

“We’ve found it to be more efficient if we had those resources on site and we were able to bring somebody on board that specifically could analyze cellphone data, computers, any kind of information video that we had captured and be able to work with it in a better way to help our investigation.”

Another $265,000 is earmarked for cameras on downtown smart poles.

“We’re able to capture video,” Ball said. “Anything that happens specifically in the nature of trying to make sure we’re able to solve crimes, we’re able to get ahead of situations that may occur. Those cameras will be live…they will be a great safety feature for our downtown.”

Ball says more than $1 million in new police department funding goes beyond just the recommendations from Daigle and includes more training and higher investigator pay – as well as a new public information officer position.

“I am very confident that we have a new command staff that understands our community and wants to provide the highest level of service,” Ball said, referring to recently promoted Chief Billy Church and a slate of veteran officers who have been promoted to other high-ranking positions.

She said reaching that level of service clearly requires resources on the labor and equipment sides.

“Paying people what they need to be paid in order for us to be able to hire folks and retain them, but also in the way of technology and training to be able to do their job.

“So it’s a matter of building a system together that provides the best service and that folks have confidence in, and I am 100% confident we’re on that path and that we have all the right people in place for that to happen.”

Specifically related to the Daigle Law Group report, the city is investing $100,000 more for training than it did this fiscal year for a total of $208,000.

It’s adding $100,000 to increase pay for criminal investigations division officers who commit to at least five years in the department. They’ll receive 10% raises as opposed to the previous 3%.

The forensics analyst is an $85,000 cost, including new software, while the city is also putting $50,000 toward a new records management system.

Outside the Daigle report recommendations, $50,000 is earmarked for the Child Advocacy Center and $357,000 for additional body cameras.

The city will spend $100,000 to renovate the now-empty jail to make space for records and evidence and will put $200,000 toward a $1.2 million improvement to downtown crosswalk lighting.

Additionally, 10 cents of a 25-cent property tax increase is going to augment budgets at the 911 center ($1.3 million) and EMS ($1.5 million).

The city will also hire a public information officer specifically for the police department, Ball said.

“When there is an event that occurs we want the public to know what the public can know about it,” she said.

“They can’t know everything because we have to protect the integrity (of an investigation), but being able to have somebody on the scene that can talk to the media, say what we can say (and) be able to reach out and answer questions faster.”