Johnson City-based arts and crafts fair raises money for Australian wildfire relief

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fundraiser was held at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in downtown Johnson City Sunday for Australian wildfire relief.

From 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., 100 percent of proceeds raised for both the arts and craft fair, and the music show, was donated to Australian charities.

The fair was donation-based, with a $5 donation for the arts and crafts fair and a $10 donation for the music show.

The arts and crafts fair was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instrumental music provided by Seth Blevins.

The following artists were featured:

Ruby Berry: Lost Art Photography (photography, stationary, magnets & more featuring original images) @rubyfalls

Taylor Norris: Taylor Norris Art (mixed media paintings, collages, prints, stickers, one of a kind wearable pins/objects) @taylornorrisart

Courtney Farquharson: Mud Puppy Moon (block printmaking, ready-to-frame art) @mudpuppymoon

Buffalo Betty Trading Co: “One of a kind hand-dyed wearables made with love in the Appalachian Mountains”

Laura Bowman: Laura Bowman, Artist (knotted & sculptural tapestry, wearable fiber art, paintings) @laurabowman.artist

Stacie E. Williams: Asterosperma (specialty screenprinting, apparel, prints) @asterosperma

Sarah Dorr: Sarah Dorr Ceramics (ceramic art objects featuring nature themes) @sarahdorrceramics

Beka Addison-Browder: Varicose Vanity (printmaking, illustration, apparel, stickers) @varicosevanity

Musical performances started at 3 p.m. with the following artists featured:

Sammy Guns

Jon Charles Dwyer

Magus Vaughn

Songwriters like Patrick Taylor, Mahto Browder, and others

Bill and the Belles

Justin Hoard

Throughout the day, a silent auction was also held for a multitude of objects.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room is located at 216 E. Main Street in downtown Johnson City.