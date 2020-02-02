Johnson City-based arts and crafts fair raises money for Australian wildfire relief

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fundraiser was held at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room in downtown Johnson City Sunday for Australian wildfire relief.

From 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., 100 percent of proceeds raised for both the arts and craft fair, and the music show, was donated to Australian charities.

The fair was donation-based, with a $5 donation for the arts and crafts fair and a $10 donation for the music show.

The arts and crafts fair was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instrumental music provided by Seth Blevins.

The following artists were featured:

  • Ruby Berry: Lost Art Photography (photography, stationary, magnets & more featuring original images) @rubyfalls
  • Taylor Norris: Taylor Norris Art (mixed media paintings, collages, prints, stickers, one of a kind wearable pins/objects) @taylornorrisart
  • Courtney Farquharson: Mud Puppy Moon (block printmaking, ready-to-frame art) @mudpuppymoon
  • Buffalo Betty Trading Co: “One of a kind hand-dyed wearables made with love in the Appalachian Mountains”
  • Laura Bowman: Laura Bowman, Artist (knotted & sculptural tapestry, wearable fiber art, paintings) @laurabowman.artist
  • Stacie E. Williams: Asterosperma (specialty screenprinting, apparel, prints) @asterosperma
  • Sarah Dorr: Sarah Dorr Ceramics (ceramic art objects featuring nature themes) @sarahdorrceramics
  • Beka Addison-Browder: Varicose Vanity (printmaking, illustration, apparel, stickers) @varicosevanity

Musical performances started at 3 p.m. with the following artists featured:

  • Sammy Guns
  • Jon Charles Dwyer
  • Magus Vaughn
  • Songwriters like Patrick Taylor, Mahto Browder, and others
  • Bill and the Belles
  • Justin Hoard

Throughout the day, a silent auction was also held for a multitude of objects.

The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room is located at 216 E. Main Street in downtown Johnson City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss