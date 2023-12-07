JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City baker is in the running to be featured by Bake From Scratch Magazine and possibly win $10,000.

Jennifer Enloe, owner of Cakes To Live By, is hoping to receive enough votes in the magazine’s Greatest Baker competition to make it through the first round and ultimately win the grand prize. Voting for the first round ends at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Greatest Baker competition is presented by Buddy Valastro, known as “Cake Boss” from the hit TLC show.

Enloe said she entered the nationwide contest and submitted photos of her work in hopes of winning the grand prize.

“It would be pretty awesome,” Enloe said. “Blood, sweat and tears have gone into it so I think it would be into something, especially with [Valastro] since he’s so known.”

Enloe told News Channel 11 this marks her first time throwing herself and her business into the ring for such recognition. She has had a photo of one of her cakes used in a bridal magazine, however.

In order to progress, Enloe must finish at least seventh in voting for the first round.

“It would mean a whole lot,” she said. “The way I started, it was hard. I had to learn certain techniques, and I’m self-taught and I’ve never taken any classes or anything like that. It was just trial and error, trial and error. I would have some cakes, I would feel like I failed, and I would move on like ‘I’m never doing this again.’ But I stuck to it, so it would mean a lot just to have my work appreciated and recognized.”

Her love of baking originates from making treats for her mother as a child.

“As a young child, I would always go through my mom’s cookbooks,” Enloe said. “Drag them out of the cabinet, go through them, surprise her when she got home with sugar cookies or something crazy like that.”

Shortly after the birth of her own children, Enloe wanted to be able to spend more time at home. She found the more she posted to social media with photos of her cakes and treats, the more the requests came in. Before long, she had a full-blown business in Cakes To Live By.

To vote for Enloe, click here. In addition to a free vote, the competition also allows more votes to be cast with a donation to support families who are affected by pediatric cancer.