Johnson City Area Home Builders Association hosts 51st annual Home & Outdoor Show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Mini Dome is abuzz with a home and outdoor one-stop-shop this weekend Johnson City Area Home Builders Association.

The annual JCAHBA Home and Outdoor Show features licensed contractors and suppliers who are vendors that are in compliance with state laws.

With approximately 3,500 attendees every year, organizers say the Home & Outdoor Show is a “must” for local homeowners and potential homeowners. Attendees can meet and talk to licensed contractors and suppliers and find some inspiration.

“If somebody is out looking to build a house or looking to put in new hardwood flooring, you’re able to come out and talk to someone, you’re able to come out and touch the product, look at it, feel it, see if that’s something you would want to do,” said past president of the JCAHBA Michael Garland. “If it was a homebuilder, you can come out and shake their hands and talk to them, look at some of their projects that they’ve done in the past. It’s an opportunity to start that relationship.”

If you’re interested in checking it out, the 51st annual show will still be going on Sunday.