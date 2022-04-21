JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners approved a nearly 40-acre expansion to Winged Deer Park that could become an economic driver for the city through youth sports tournaments.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $17.4 million bid from Kingsport-based GRC Construction going toward a six-field expansion of the facility.

The new area includes four synthetic turf softball fields and two grass soccer fields located on a plot of land across from the Mountain View Baptist Church.

Commissioners were surprised the bid included grass soccer fields, as the price of the expansion had increased. They believed those fields would also be turf because they allow for play during inclement weather.

“It was my assumption that because the price went up considerably on that that it included the turf on those two fields,” Brock said.

City officials said they would discuss changing the bid with GRC Construction.

With the expansion approved, city economic leaders believe it could lead to more softball and soccer tournaments coming to Winged Deer Park.

Brenda Whitson, executive director of Visit Johnson City, said when players, coaches and families come to town, their money goes far beyond the playing field.

“They’re spending the night in the hotel first and foremost. They’re in there for several days,” Whitson said. “But they’re also going out into our community to our local restaurants, to breweries. They’re going shopping.”

Tina Gale works with USA Softball to bring those tournaments to Winged Deer Park. She said more fields means more teams will come to play there.

“We have a wait-list right now even with the fields that we’re using outside of the complex,” Gale said. “The expansion gives us the opportunity to bring in those bigger tournaments which has a huge economic impact.”

Gale said 70 teams came to Johnson City to play in the USA Softball 14UA National Championships at Winged Deer Park last year.

She hopes the 18UA National Championships scheduled for July 2023 can use the expanded facility to bring even more people to the city.

“The estimated economic impact on that tournament alone was right at 4 million dollars,” Gale said. “Next Summer we have the 18UA Nationals so we’re hoping that those fields will be ready for that.”

The process of scheduling these types of tournaments involves a competitive bidding process with other cities.

Whitson said the expansion will give Johnson City an edge in that process.

“It’s going to give us a leg up when we’re going out to compete for USA Softball and an opportunity to really bring some first-class soccer tournaments here in town as well,” Whitson said.

The plan includes an option for a maintenance/umpire locker room. Whitson said an umpire locker room would make the facility a more attractive option for national tournaments because it gives umpires a place to rest and recharge.

The facility currently hosts youth and softball tournaments, but only having five fields means games often finish late in the evening.

Whitson said the nine softball fields in the expanded park will mean games will finish earlier, a convenience for local players.

“Those games may not start until 9:00 at night,” Whitson said. “With the additional fields that’s also going to take some of that burden off.”

The city says construction of the expansion is expected to be finished in May 2023.