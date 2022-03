JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Johnson City seal was unveiled at a commission meeting on Thursday night.

The new seal highlights the “tri-star” emblem that is representative of the state of Tennessee.

Pictured left is the old Johnson City seal, pictured right is the new seal (Photo: Courtesy of Johnson City)

It will replace the old city seal, and this is the first time that it has been updated since 1976. Officials say the new seal is consistent with the city’s singular, distinct brand.