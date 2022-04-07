JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners granted a beer license for ETSU food and beverage provider at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium Thursday, but the university said that will not include football games.

Commissioners unanimously approved granting the license to Sodexo, which operates concessions at the stadium.

The license lasts for one year, and it would allow the university to sell beer at any event it chooses. But ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said the university is limiting sales to the upcoming Miranda Lambert concert for now.

“That is specifically focused toward our Miranda Lambert concert just a couple of weeks away,” Carter said. “That decision [on football beer sales] hasn’t been made yet. We’re surveying the landscape, and certainly kind of one step at a time right now.”

Beer is already sold at ETSU baseball and men’s basketball events. The commission approved beer sales at Freedom Hall, a city-owned property that hosts basketball games, last year.

Carter said beer sales at basketball games has gone smoothly so far.



“We’ve not had any issues that I’m aware of at all,” Carter said. “Made it through an entire season. I think it was an enhancement as we gained feedback in surveys from our fans.”

Miranda Lambert will headline Greene Stadium’s first-ever concert, but it will also be the first time beer has ever been sold at the stadium. The university said it is using the concert as a test case for future beer sales.

“We are certainly eager to learn more about how this might go and evaluate that for any future decisions,” Carter said.

Revenue from beer sales will be split between ETSU and Sodexo, as per their current contract.

The university said fans and students have shown an interest in beer sales at the stadium.

“It’s been a very popular discussion amongst our students, and something they, of course being 21 years old if they are able and legal to do that, have a great interest,” Carter said.

Carter said the university would use any beer sales as an opportunity to teach students responsible consumption of alcohol.

“If they’re underage, there’s a responsibility that they follow the law,” Carter said. “If they’re of age and they choose to consume, that they do so in a responsible manner and make sure they and their friends around them are safe.”

The university said proper training for vendors is required under the license. Additional event staff and security will be contracted.

“It will provide an outlet for people to enjoy a concert and be able to have a beverage that they would purchase in Greene Stadium,” Carter said.

Carter did not give a timeline on when discussions on beer sales at football games could happen.

At the Miranda Lambert concert on April 29, beer will be available for sale at tents around the stadium separate from the concession stands.