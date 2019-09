JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Beer and an expanded menu will soon be available at the AMC movie theater in Johnson City.

Johnson City Commissioners approved a beer license for AMC Johnson City 14 on North Roan Street on Friday.

AMC invested $4 million in upgrades to the theater.

In addition to beer, AMC’s director of food and beverage said customers will now have expanded menu options, including mini tacos, and macaroni and cheese bites.