JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames.

An alert from the Johnson City Facebook page said that Roan Street is closed from Mountainview Road to Carroll Creek Road as a result.

Indian Trail Middle School will be accessible via Lambeth Drive for dismissal, and parents should expect closures and delays.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.