Johnson City apartment complex confirms positive COVID-19 case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an e-mail to residents this week with the subject line “Important Health Notification,” officials with the Haven at Knob Creek confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.

Pictured: E-mail sent to residents at the Haven at Knob Creek in Johnson City

That e-mail to residents read in part, “We have been informed that an individual was diagnosed with COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus, at our community…We share your concern and are closely monitoring the situation to maintain awareness.”

Photo: WJHL

In an e-mail, officials with First Communities, the parent company of Haven at Knob Creek, sent a detailed statement you can read below.

“Our protocol in this environment is to communicate positive COVID cases in our communities as we are made aware of them. We communicate the potential exposure, without disclosing private information, to our community so that our residents can take precautions they feel are necessary. In this communication, we provide direction for them to access the most recent guidelines from health officials and agencies. The office and common area spaces at our properties have been and continue to undergo thorough, daily disinfecting treatments. We provide cleaning stations at our amenities and in our offices for residents to use. Our teams are required to wear personal protective equipment and conduct prescreening questionnaires before having interactions with other persons as a precaution for both our teams and others. We will continue to follow the guidance provided by health officials to take steps in breaking the chain of transmission for COVID-19. As this guidance continually changes, we will communicate any changes to our associates to update our protocol.” First Communities

