Johnson City announces lineup for new Fridays After 5 summer concert series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City announced the launch of Fridays After 5, a free summer concert series that replaces the former Founders After 5 series.

The new series launches June 4 in King Commons and will continue almost every Friday night through September.

This year, the series will consist of two seasons, the first of which will run June 4 through July 23 while the second will continue through September.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 8 p.m. each night.

The concerts will be held in the terraced area of King Commons.

The city announced the following lineup for the first season:

June 4 — The Get Right Band, a psychedelic rock power trio from Asheville, NC.

June 11 — The Broadcast, a soul rock band hailing from Asheville, NC.

June 18 — Donnie and the Dry Heavers, an Indie/Jam Band from Kingsport, TN.

June 25 — Loose Leaves, an eclectic alternative band from Johnson City, TN.

July 9 — The Kindest People, an indie/rock group from Johnson City, TN.

July 16 — Morgans Mill – a young country band formed of ETSU alumni.

July 23 — Sam Collie and the Roustabouts, a soulful blues and rock trio from Johnson City, TN

For more information, visit the Fridays After 5 webpage.