JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Thursday, June 15, the Lakeside Concert Series will return to Winged Deer Park.

A release from the city of Johnson City stated each free concert will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 27 at the park’s amphitheater. Winged Deer Park is located at 199 Carroll Creek Road in Johnson City.

Concertgoers should bring blankets or chairs to the events. Parking is free, and visitors will have access to concessions from food trucks and the park’s playground.

Below is the lineup provided by the city:

Thursday, June 15 — Spank!

Thursday, June 22 — Florencia and the Feeling

Thursday, June 29 — The Well Drinkers

Thursday, July 6 — The Big Throwback

Thursday, July 13 — Preston Benfield Band

Thursday, July 20 — From the Edge (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)

Thursday, July 27 — Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride

Some Thursday nights during the Lakeside Concert Series will have themes and games, according to the city.