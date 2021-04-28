Johnson City announces Freedom Hall schedule of events for June-October

Photos: Left – (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel)/ Middle – WJHL /Right – (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for KLOVE)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has released Freedom Hall’s schedule of events through October 30, 2021.

Several performances that were rescheduled due to the pandemic are planning to come to Freedom Hall in the second half of 2021.

According to the release, five major events are scheduled. To purchase tickets for any of the events, click here, visit the Freedom Hall Box Office or call 423-461-4884.

Firefighter Benefit Concert

On Friday, June 4, the Firefighter Benefit Concert will be held at Freedom Hall. The concert is headlined by “The Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute” and special guests The Pirates and singer/songwriter Chris Simmons.

Tickets for the benefit concert can also purchased by calling 423-282-1257.

I Love My Food City Drive

Freedom Hall will also host the “I Love My Food City Drive” on June 12 in parking lot J on the corner of Liberty Bell Boulevard and Guaranda Drive.

Gary Allan

According to the release, the Gary Allan concert has been set for Friday, September 16. The concert was originally scheduled to take place April 17, 2020. This is the fourth date granted to the concert due to rescheduling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are on sale for Gary Allan in concert.

Zach Williams

On Saturday, October 9, Freedom Hall will host musical guest Zach Williams as part of his “The Rescue Story Tour.” Along with Williams will be the bands We The Kingdom and Cain.

The Zach Williams concert was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 but was rescheduled multiple times as well.

Tickets for the Zach Williams Concert are on sale. To learn more about the tour, click here.

for King & Country

Christian band for King & Country will perform at Freedom Hall on Saturday, October 30. The performance is part of for King & Country’s “Burn the Ships World Tour.”

The band was scheduled to originally perform May 7, 2020 before being rescheduled repeatedly.