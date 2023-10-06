JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has announced annual fall leaf collection will start on Oct. 30.

The collection will run through Friday, Dec. 15.

City officials said several trucks will be used with a minimum of four pickups in each neighborhood during that designated time period.

Residents are asked not to bag leaves. City leaders said residents participating in the collection should have leaves piled behind the curb and free of debris and trash, as opposed to in front of it or on the street. In a news release, the City also noted leaves will not be picked up in alleys.

People within city limits can request the delivery of full container loads of leaves that carry about 18 cubic yards or three tons of leaves.

Johnson City officials note brush collection takes place year-round but may be altered due to leaf collection.