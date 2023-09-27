PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza location has officially opened in Piney Flats.

A release from Johnny Brusco’s states the store is located in the Food City shopping center in the 6600 block of Bristol Highway.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, carry-out and delivery services.

“We’re beyond excited to get started in Piney Flats,” Jen Gambill, CAO for Johnny Brusco’s, said in the release. “Over the years, we’ve earned the trust and business of the Tri-Cities community by providing great-tasting food and outstanding customer service. We’re thrilled to have a chance to offer the residents of Piney Flats that same experience.”

The store will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, the Piney Flats location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Johnny Brusco’s also has locations in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee.