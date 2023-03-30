JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Congratulations to Johnnie Mae Swagerty, who was announced as the local winner of the Remarkable Women initiative on Thursday.

Swagerty was among four finalists selected from a field of 122 viewer submissions.

She was awarded $1,000 to go toward a charity of her choosing. She told News Channel 11 the funds will be given to New Vision Youth Group.

Swagerty will head to Los Angeles this weekend to join other Remarkable Women from Nexstar stations across the country. The national winner will be chosen among the region finalists.

