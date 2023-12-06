JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One month of donation collections and many months of hard work among volunteers has led to a massive distribution event to close out this year’s Johnia Berry Toy Drive.

News Channel 11 spoke with community organizations that help distribute gifts to children, as well as the founder and organizer of the toy drive, Joan Berry. Joan began the toy drive 19 years ago, one year following the murder of her daughter, Johnia.

Joan said they host the distribution event for the toy drive on Dec. 6 each year, the day Johnia was killed 20 years ago. Joan said they’re already prepping for the 2024 toy drive, which will be special, as it marks 20 years since the operation began.

Donation bins are set up at Food City stores across the region at the start of each December, and after a month of collections, the toys are organized by age group and distributed to local school systems, community centers and children’s agencies.

Kay Ward is Bristol, Tennessee City Schools’ Director of Family & Community Engagement. She said this event helps the district provide toys for children who otherwise would not have any this holiday season.

More information on the annual toy drive and Johnia Berry’s story can be found at Johniaberry.org.